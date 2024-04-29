Family of Ralph Yarl, teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, files civil suit

Ralph Yarl shooting The home of Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white homeowner accused of shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, is shown April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Chase Castor/Getty Images, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after he rang the doorbell on the wrong house last year filed a lawsuit Monday against the accused shooter and his homeowner association, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said Andrew Lester, 85, shot then-16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head and arm after the younger man rang his doorbell around 10 p.m. on April 13, 2023. Lester opened fire shortly after opening his door, court records show. At the time, Yarl had confused Lester’s address on NE 115th Street with one on NE 115th Terrace, where he was supposed to pick up his younger siblings.

Yarl’s family accused Lester and his homeowner association, the Highland Acres Homes Association, of carelessness and negligence in a civil lawsuit filed Monday in Clay County, Missouri, KSHB reported.

Yarl posed no threat to Lester or “do anything that warranted Defendant, Andrew Lester, brandishing a firearm at him” before the shooting, attorneys for Yarl’s family said in the 7-page lawsuit obtained by KCTV. The news network noted that the teen suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent months recovering from his injuries.

As a result of the shooting, family members said Yarl “suffered and sustained permanent injuries, endured pain and suffering of a temporary and permanent nature, experienced disability and losses of normal life activities, was obligated to spend large sums of money for medical care and attention and suffered other losses and damages.”

They added that Lester’s homeowner association “was aware of or should have been aware of Defendant, Andrew Lester’s, propensity for violence, access to dangerous weapons and racial animus” and failed to take action.

Earlier, prosecutors said there was “a racial component” to the shooting. Yarl is Black while Lester is white. In court records, authorities said Lester claimed he was “scared to death” after seeing Yarl pulling on his locked storm door on the night of the shooting. Yarl denied having pulled on the door.

In a statement obtained by WDAF-TV, Yarl’s family said, “This incident not only shattered our family but also exposed a critical gap in our societal fabric, where the safety of our children is jeopardized by reckless actions.

“Through this civil suit, we aim to spark a dialogue on the importance of responsible gun ownership and community safety measures of using words, not weapons. It’s not just about seeking financial compensation; it’s about holding all parties involved accountable and ensuring that steps are taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.”

Days after the shooting, Lester turned himself in to face charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lester is expected to face a jury beginning in October, KCTV reported.

